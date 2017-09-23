By Allan Taylor in Sports, WVU Sports | September 23, 2017 at 11:03AM

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports End zone marker before the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and West Virginia at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — An unseasonably hot day awaits West Virginia (2-1) and Kansas (1-2) in their Big 12 opener at Memorial Stadium, where the ghost of Charlie Weis still haunts the grounds.

We’ll have live updates throughout the game:

Halftime stats

— West Virginia outgained Kansas 357-274. (The Jayhawks have already surpassed their season-high with 224 on the ground.)

— Grier 13-of-19 passing for 193 yards and 1 TD, with two drops.

— Crawford has 89 yards on 13 carries. McKoy with 58 yards on four attempts.

— KU’s Khalil Herbert had a monster half with 19 carries for 191 yards

Second quarter

FIELD GOAL: Gabriel Rui from 41 yards (0:00) WVU leads 35-13

Kansas answered before the half, starting with Herbert’s 25-yard run. Bender then hit Booker for 19 yards before a spike set up the field-goal unit. (Drive: 5 plays, 49 yards in 0:30)

TOUCHDOWN: Mike Daniels 25-yard interception return (0:36) WVU leads 35-10

Peyton Bender threw too high for Sims in the flat, and Daniels grabbed the tipped pass for a pick-six. (Drive: 0 plays, 0 yards in 0:00)

— WVU punted from midfield after DeAnte Ford broke up a third-down pass for Sills.

TOUCHDOWN: Herbert 67-yard run (4:11) WVU leads 28-10

Meacham has found an edge against WVU’s defensive front. Herbert burst through an inside gap and took it to the house. The breakaway gave the sophomore a career-high with 166 yards. (Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards in 1:06)

TOUCHDOWN: Sills 49-yard pass from Grier (5:17) WVU leads 28-3

West Virginia enjoyed its fourth 80-plus drive of the half. It featured Jennings making a 10-yard catch on third-and-8 before Grier hooked up with Sills for the score. It featured some nice moves after the catch as the Kansas secondary continued its poor tackling. (Drive: 7 plays, 85 yards in 2:10)

— Kansas went three-and-out.

TOUCHDOWN: McKoy 23-yard run (8:56) WVU leads 21-3

On a run-dominated series, Grier exploited KU on a third-and-5 blitz by hitting Crawford on a swing pass for 16 yards. McKoy’s touchdown was superbly blocked, requiring a second-level juke. (Drive: 10 plays, 86 yards in 3:22)

— Kansas trailed but had its run game humming with 125 yards on 19 carries. That set up a little trickery from new coordinator Doug Meacham, who had Steven Sims attempt a receiver pass off a screen thrown behind the line. Unfortunately for KU, Sims’ throw was behind Taylor Martin running open down deep.

TOUCHDOWN: Crawford 11-yard run (3:37) WVU leads 14-3

David Sills caught a 26-yard pass on third-and-7 and tacked on a 24-yard gain to move WVU into the red zone. (The lone blight was Marcus Simms being helped off with a left leg injury after an 8-yard catch.) Crawford finished the drive with an inside run on which he was untouched. (Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards in 1:43)

— Yes, Kansas punted, but it also siphoned another 3-plus minutes off the clock with an eight-play, 43-yard drive. Fans were robbed of another fourth-down try when Chris Hughes false-started for the second time.

First quarter

TOUCHDOWN: Kennedy McKoy 7-yard run (3:37) WVU leads 7-3

Justin Crawford carried five times for 50 yards on the drive, and Ka’Raun White caught a 20-yarder from Grier before McKoy punched it in on his first carry back from a suspension. (Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards in 2:17)

— Kansas punted on its second series but not before Herbert gained another first down.

— West Virginia’s opening possession began with a 13-yard run by Crawford but ended with a punt after Simms dropped a third-down bomb.

FIELD GOAL: Gabriel Rui from 28 yards (8:52) Kansas leads 3-0

The Jayhawks ran on 12 of 13 offensive snaps, with Khalil Herbert gashing the defense at times. He had 10 carries for 70 yards, including a fourth-and-2 conversion in which the pile moved 7 yards to the WVU 24. Kansas was eyeing another fourth-down try inside the 10 when lineman Chris Hughes false started, necessitating a field goal. (Drive: 14 plays, 62 yards in 6:08)

Pregame notes

— West Virginia’s cornerback play has been dubious so far, aside from Mike Daniels. The senior will be tested today against a variety of KU receivers, including the dynamic Steven Sims and taller guys like 6-4 Chase Harrell and 6-2 Jeremiah Booker.

“I’m not satisfied,” Daniels said. “I know I can do better and I will do better. I’m not popping off the tape yet, and in order to get where I want to get I have to do that. Interceptions, PBUs, great tackles — I’m just ready to ball out.”

— Linebacker David Long, out since suffering a midsummer meniscus injury, is close to returning, though he’s not in pads today. Expect his return at TCU in two weeks. “I think he hit 18.8 mph last week,” defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said. “The kid’s a worker, so we knew he’d be bask as soon as possible.”

— Bandit safety Toyous Avery also is out for the second straight game.

— WVU center Matt Jones had his hands full with Virginia Tech’s Tim Settle and today brings another tough matchup against Daniel Wise. “For a guy that hasn’t played that position at this level, Matt’s done a nice job, but he’s got so much more to give,” said offensive line coach Joe Wickline. “Whatever level you’re at, it’s about looks. He needs to more looks, make mistakes and get them corrected.”

— WVU leads the overall series 5-1, with that outlier a goalpost-toppling afternoon in 2013.

— Kansas is 1-17 in Big 12 games under David Beaty, but that one was the last one (last November’s upset of Texas). So there’s a one-game streak at stake today for the Jayhawks.

— Our MetroNews staff picks for today: