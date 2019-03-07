By Alex Hickey in Sports, WVU Sports | March 07, 2019 at 2:06PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia picked up its second commitment for the Class of 2020 as quarterback Garrett Greene pledged to the Mountaineers on Thursday.

Greene is a 6-foot, 175-pound dual-threat from Tallahassee, Fla. He had previously been recruited by Neal Brown and quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan since both were at Troy. Greene also had offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, TCU, South Florida, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech. He is a three-star recruit according to Rivals.

Quarterback is a position of need for the Mountaineers in the upcoming recruiting class with Jack Allison and Austin Kendall both entering their junior seasons of eligibility. The need would become more pronounced in the event Allison would leave the program as a graduate transfer following the upcoming season.

WATCH: Garrett Greene’s junior highlight tape

Greene finished his junior season with 1,227 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, while also rushing for 854 yards and eight more scores. He is on pace to graduate early, which would allow him to enroll at WVU in time for next year’s spring practices.

Greene is the second Class of 2020 player to commit to WVU this week. He joins Reese Smith, a three-star wide receiver from Danville (Ky.).

All verbal commitments are unofficial until national signing day in December.