News
High School Sports
WVSSAC Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Pairings
March 8, 2022 - 8:35 pm
High School Sports
Gilmer County runs away from Union, 69-27
The top seed Titans held the Tigers scoreless in the first quarter.
March 8, 2022 - 8:19 pm
High School Sports
Van Tassell dominates, Dragons ease by River View, 74-43
Cameron sophomore Ashlynn Van Tassell finished with 29 points and set a single-game state tournament record with 31 rebounds, 20 of which she grabbed on the offensive end.
March 8, 2022 - 4:41 pm
High School Sports
Petersburg turns it up in 3rd quarter, defeats Frankfort in Class AA quarterfinal
The Vikings outscored the Falcons 13-3 in the third quarter to pull away for a win.
March 8, 2022 - 3:36 pm
High School Sports
Colebank delivers down the stretch, leads Tucker County to 46-45 win over Tug Valley
The Mountain Lions' top post presence finished with 16 points and a Class A state tournament record 25 rebounds to help her team eliminate the defending state champions.
March 8, 2022 - 12:46 pm
High School Sports
Class AAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Preview: No. 1 Fairmont Senior hopes to finish job, but tough challenges lie ahead
Each of the top four seeds in the Class AAA bracket won at least one game at the state tournament last season. Logan and North Marion, both at 22-2, have enjoyed successful seasons, while defending state champion Nitro is No. 4.
March 8, 2022 - 6:15 am
High School Sports
Photo gallery: Man defeats Tug Valley to win sectional championship
March 7, 2022 - 4:50 pm
High School Sports
Photo gallery: Logan secures sectional with win over Scott
March 7, 2022 - 3:59 pm