News
Morgantown's Sharron Young garners Evans Award
Mohigans' point guard helped lead team to third consecutive Class AAAA state championship.
March 30, 2024 - 10:01 am
St. Marys wins battle of undefeated teams over Doddridge County, 10-1
The Blue Devils posted a pair of five-run innings to notch their seventh win of the spring.
March 29, 2024 - 9:57 pm
Class AAAA Boys Basketball All-State List
Morgantown guard Sharron Young captain of first team.
March 29, 2024 - 9:25 am
Herbert Hoover improves to 10-0 with 2-1 win over Hurricane
The Huskies collected a pair of victories Thursday in the Guard the Capital Invitational in Charleston.
March 29, 2024 - 12:51 am
Independence bests Wahama, 10-2 in the Guard the Capital Tournament
March 28, 2024 - 9:03 pm
Photo gallery: University defeats Bridgeport, 12-3
March 28, 2024 - 6:24 pm
Class AAA Boys Basketball All-State List
State champion Shady Spring lands two on first team, including captain Ammar Maxwell.
March 28, 2024 - 8:42 am
Montague & Nutter each drive in four runs as Morgantown rallies past University, 8-6
The Mohigans took their only lead of the game in the sixth inning with Caleb Nutter's 3-run double.
March 27, 2024 - 9:59 pm