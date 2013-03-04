Boys StatsBoys BracketGirls StatsGirls Bracket

High School Sports
Morgantown's Sharron Young garners Evans Award
Mohigans' point guard helped lead team to third consecutive Class AAAA state championship.
By MetroNews Staff
March 30, 2024 - 10:01 am
High School Sports
St. Marys wins battle of undefeated teams over Doddridge County, 10-1
The Blue Devils posted a pair of five-run innings to notch their seventh win of the spring.
By Joe Brocato
March 29, 2024 - 9:57 pm
High School Sports
Class AAAA Boys Basketball All-State List
Morgantown guard Sharron Young captain of first team.
By MetroNews Staff
March 29, 2024 - 9:25 am
High School Sports
Herbert Hoover improves to 10-0 with 2-1 win over Hurricane
The Huskies collected a pair of victories Thursday in the Guard the Capital Invitational in Charleston.
By Joe Brocato
March 29, 2024 - 12:51 am
High School Sports
Independence bests Wahama, 10-2 in the Guard the Capital Tournament
By Joe Brocato
March 28, 2024 - 9:03 pm
High School Sports
Photo gallery: University defeats Bridgeport, 12-3
By MetroNews Staff
March 28, 2024 - 6:24 pm
High School Sports
Class AAA Boys Basketball All-State List
State champion Shady Spring lands two on first team, including captain Ammar Maxwell.
By MetroNews Staff
March 28, 2024 - 8:42 am
High School Sports
Montague & Nutter each drive in four runs as Morgantown rallies past University, 8-6
The Mohigans took their only lead of the game in the sixth inning with Caleb Nutter's 3-run double.
By Joe Brocato
March 27, 2024 - 9:59 pm

